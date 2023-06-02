Mike Estes hired as superintendent of Bath Local Schools

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Bath Local School District has hired its new superintendent after receiving 262 surveys from the community.

The Bath Board of Education has been actively searching for its next superintendent since Rich Dackin announced he will be stepping down. To make sure they selected the best candidate for the community, the board sent out a survey to residents of the school district. The survey highlighted that the ideal candidate should have experience, aligned educational goals, and be committed to a long-term position. After careful consideration, the board selected Mike Estes, who has 17 years of experience as a superintendent at Spencerville, Crestview, and a high school in Michigan.

"I've always admired the work that they do here at Bath and I think they've got a very fine system, I know we have a number of very fine systems in the Allen County area. This will be the third one I've had the opportunity to serve in and I, you know, I view this very highly, this position, and hope I can bring something to them to that make will make my time valuable to them and valuable to me," stated Mike Estes, 

Estes currently serves on the board for Ohio's Educational Service Center and is looking forward to starting working with Bath Local Schools next school year.

