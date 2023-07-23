Model plane enthusiasts show off flying skills at 25th annual Big Bird Fly-In

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Model plane enthusiasts came out to demonstrate their remote control pilot skills and their customized aircraft.
Saturday was the 25th annual Big Bird Fly-In at the Lima Area Radio Kontrol Society's airfield on Elida Road. Over thirty remote-controlled planes hit the skies throughout the day and plenty more people came just to enjoy the show. 0The event also had raffles, lunch, and especially seasoned flyers put on special demonstrations that included tricks like flying a helicopter upside down extremely close to the ground. It takes a lot of time and practice to master the hobby, but flying model planes remains popular with people of all ages.
"I think in the 60s and 70s is when this hobby really started taking off. You have a lot of these guys that have been following it this whole time and they still fly to this day. I mean, we have some members that are in their 90s that were some of the original members of the LARKS and even other organizations that have just been doing it for a long time. Because, you know, the love for the hobby, ever since you were a kid, it just kind of stays with you," said Ben Burden, a chairman of the LARKS Big Bird Fly-In event.
On September 2nd, LARKS will hold their first annual jet fly for turbine model aircraft with engines powered by fuels like diesel and kerosene.