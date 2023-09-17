Motorcyclists step up to raise money for veterans at Ride for Honor

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Bikers revved up their engines on Sunday to help fund free trips to D.C. for our local veterans.
Ride for Honor is Flag City Honor Flight's biggest fundraiser of the year, where motorcyclists go on a 68-mile ride from the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles to Celina and back, followed by a chicken dinner sale. Several veterans were also taken along to enjoy the police-escorted trip. Money raised will cover food, travel, and other costs to bring local veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to them, their fellow soldiers, and the ones who never made it home.
"The Honor Flight is a very emotional day. When they walk into the welcome home that they should've gotten a long time ago, they're welcomed by 1,000-1,500 people, the band's playing and the flags are waving. They get what they deserve, and they get everything that they should've gotten a long time ago," explained Mike Melvin, the Lima ambassador for Flag City Honor Flight.
The last Honor Flight took 19 vets on the D.C. trip back in April, and they will be taking 20 more this coming November.