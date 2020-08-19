Motorists asked to take caution when driving on new 2-way traffic pattern on Wayne Street

The conversion of Wayne Street to two-way traffic is complete.
Lima Streets Department made the final changes Wednesday afternoon and the new traffic pattern is in use. While there is signage for the new traffic pattern, officials are urging motorists to be careful. The change is part of a study done nearly 10 years ago to transition many of the one-way streets to two-way for better use of the roads to fit the community's needs.
Lima’s Public Works Director Howard Elstro explains, “We really don’t lose functionality in this day and age due to conversions of one-way to two-way streets. That’s largely due to coordination of the traffic signals under a coordinated computer-controlled method”.
High Street is also going under some construction changes but will remain one-way heading east. The next phase in the traffic study is Central and Union Avenues.