Multiple fire departments called out to morning house fire in northern Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crews from multiple departments responded to a morning house fire in northern Allen County.
Crews were called out to 3501 Miller Road for the call of a house fire, just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. We're told that the two adults and five children living inside escaped with no injuries, along with several dogs and cats.
Fire crews from Cairo and Columbus Grove Fire Departments initially arrived on the scene, with mutual aid called in from Beaverdam, Riley Township, and Pandora to shuttle in more water. It is not clear what started the fire, but the home did sustain major damage.