Multiple shots fired at police during 18-hour standoff in Lima back in early July

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We are learning more about the 18 hours police spent at a stand-off earlier in July.
Mark Seffernick appeared in Lima Municipal Court on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with one count of felonious assault and improper damage of firearm into a habitation, after the standoff at 1008 Albert Street.
It all started when police got a call around midnight - of an argument at the property.
"At some point, Mr. Seffernick asked the male half of that to head to the back porch, patio, area," said Justin Wireman, Lima Police Patrolman. "At that time he pointed what that male half believed to be was a shotgun. He said, however, that the front of it was covered with a sock."
Things later escalated when police were able to locate Seffernick, who was holding a drill. They asked him to put the drill down, he complied, but then things took a turn.
"Right as I was getting ready to communicate with I'm, Mr. Seffernick ducked down behind, which was a small car, ducked down to where I couldn't see him or his hands, and fled to the rest of the residence," said Wireman. "And he was yelling something, to the effect of, you better not chase me."
For hours, Seffernick stayed inside the house with the gun, demanding police to not to get near, and to contact his family members. During this time, Seffernick's wife was hiding in a closet.
Police attempted to get in contact with his family, and played messages for Seffernick to get him to end the standoff peacefully. Police say that shots were also fired from the house to them.
"What I believe was some type of a shotgun round, at us, over my head, I could hear it hit the side of the vehicle that we were hiding behind, and going through the trees just above our head," said Wireman. "Lieutenant Leland was providing cover for our negotiator when another round went off, over the top of their heads."
Police further state that shots were also fired hitting an armored vehicle (which police referred to as a bearcat) and a house across the street.
"The bearcat which was, there were officers inside of it, was struck, along with the house across the street," said Brian Snyder, Lima Police Detective.
Seffernick's wife was hiding inside the home but was eventually released, as she also grabbed one of his guns while she left the house.
Seffernick will now have his case bound over to the county. Bond remained the same, at $200,000 cash surety.