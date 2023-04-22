Music lovers celebrate National Record Store Day at Groamy's CDs and Tapes

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Saturday, April 22nd, is National Record Store Day; a day to appreciate physical copies of music, and the small businesses that sell them.
Music fans came to Groamy's CDs and Tapes throughout the day to get their hands on new releases, see live bands perform, and find new albums to add to their collections.
Physical albums can not only sound better than digital versions, but when you go to a record store, you're also getting a social experience that you can't get from Spotify or Apple Music. While apps and websites are more convenient, your local record store has friendly staff who are happy to talk music and can recommend your new favorite artists.
"An algorithm can do whatever, but sometimes when you hear it from another human being, and the passion in their voice, of the love of that band they're trying to turn you onto, it's a bonus," said Groamy, the owner of Groamy's CDs and Tapes.
Groamy adds that he sees collectors of all ages come through the store, and that teens and kids are continuing to keep the hobby and passion for classic music alive.