Press Release from the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio:FINDLAY– (Aug. 30, 2022) — People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening our communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.
Just last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a climate-related disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can be ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
“More powerful climate driven occurrences are happening across the U.S. than ever before,” said Todd James, Executive Director of the North Central Ohio Chapter. “In fact, there have been more climate-related disasters in the nation over the past two decades than in any other country. It’s vital that everyone take steps to be prepared.”
THREE EASY STEPS Three simple steps can help to keep your family safe during disasters — 1) Get a Kit. 2) Make a Plan. 3) Be Informed.
On Tuesday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m., the Hancock Hotel in downtown Findlay will host a free Be Red Cross Ready presentation to help families prepare for disasters. Attendees will learn how to prepare a family emergency kit, make a plan for what your family should do during an emergency and how to stay informed before, during and after a disaster.
The first 100 guests will receive a free Red Cross personal first aid kit. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. This free program is made possible with support from Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Pre-registration is not required but is suggested. Register at northcentralohio@redcross.org or by calling (419) 422-9322.
About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.