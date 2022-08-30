American Red Cross Generic

Hancock Hotel hosting free preparedness program

Press Release from the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio: FINDLAY– (Aug. 30, 2022) — People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening our communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.