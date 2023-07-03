DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has confirmed that an EF-0 landspout tornado touched down in Defiance County on Saturday.
Following a completed storm survey, meteorologists from the National Weather Service found evidence of the landspout tornado touching down in the 8000 block of U.S. Route 127, two miles north of Sherwood at 5:42 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tornado tracked northeastward for 0.22 miles damaging a barn and downing trees along its path before lifting a minute later at 5:43 p.m. The tornado was rated an EF-0 with maximum wind speeds of 65 miles per hour with a maximum width of twenty yards with no injuries being reported.