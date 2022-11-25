Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
Media release from the Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Northwest Ohio Law Enforcement Collaboration Saves Lives
11th Annual – Lights for Lives
NW OHIO- The eleventh annual “Lights for Lives” was a successful operation once again, showing what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort. In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay District in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in Northwest Ohio from the following counties: Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance, Henry, Wood, Putnam, Paulding, Hancock, Van Wert, Allen, and Hardin Counties participated.
“Lights for Lives” is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, cooperative enforcement campaign focused on officers activating their overhead LIGHTS and stopping as many vehicles that have committed traffic violations to save as many LIVES as possible. It began on November 22nd at 6:00 a.m. and ran through November 24th at 6:00 a.m., kicking off the holiday driving season.
During the 48-hour operation officers reported stopping nearly 886 vehicles and issued 316 citations. There were 41 Safety Belt citations were issued, while 14 impaired drivers were removed from Ohio’s roadways. Further, there were over 40 criminal arrests including 5 felonies and misdemeanors while 13 involved drug arrests.
On behalf of all law enforcement who participated in “Lights for Lives”, we would like to remind motorists this holiday season to always buckle up, as it is the one thing most likely to save their life, and slow down or move over for stopped traffic! Additionally, they must remember to plan ahead and never operate a vehicle when impaired by drugs and/or alcohol!
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.