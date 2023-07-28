New entertainment and Sensory Shed coming to this year's Auglaize County Fair

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - It's all hands on deck this weekend to prepare for the Auglaize County Fair. In just a few short days, animals will be in place for judging, booths will be finished, and crowds will gather to see the events new to the grandstands this year.
Fair goers can look forward to entertainment like extreme pogo stick stunts and wiener dog races, as well as classics like the demo derby and harness racing. Also new this year is the Sensory Shed, a place for children and their parents to take a break from the noise, heat, and crowds.
"Inside the sensory shed it's air conditioned so it's a nice cool place to go. It has a padded floor, it's very colorful in there, just different little activities for them to do, puzzles and fun little things in there. It has some seating areas in there. It's just an area for them to go relax, cool off, and then get ready to come back out and enjoy the fair," said Jessica Johns, assistant manager of the fair.
The opening ribbon cutting ceremony for this year's Auglaize County Fair will be held on Sunday at noon.