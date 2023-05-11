New guidelines suggest women get screened for breast cancer at 40 instead of 50

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The U.S. Preventive Task Force is now recommending women should start receiving yearly mammograms at the age of 40.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in female cancer patients. After extensive research, the country's preventive task force found women in their forties were either being underdiagnosed or not even diagnosed prior to cancer reaching an aggressive stage, and because perimenopausal women have higher levels of estrogen and progesterone hormones, breast cancer has the ability to become fatal much quicker for many women in their forties.
"The other category that U.S. Preventative Task Force has highlighted is women of color and Jewish women. What they found when they relooked at their information is that women of color are being diagnosed at later stages with more aggressive cancer. More women of color are being diagnosed with breast cancer in their forties and we are missing this population. So, for anyone listening, friends, and loved ones, have everyone get their mammogram particularly focusing on these higher-risk groups as well as all women," stated Nicole Nelson, medical director of Mercy Health-St. Rita's Women's Wellness Center.
Dr. Nelson also stated it is important to beware of family history and to start getting mammograms at the age of 30 if someone in your immediate family has been diagnosed with breast cancer.