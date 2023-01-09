New requirements for absentee voting in Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Voters will notice a few changes the next time casting a ballot.
In addition to now requiring a photo ID at the polls, those who wish to vote by mail must submit an application at least a week before Election Day, and completed mail-ins must arrive within four days of the election. Provisional voters will have no longer than four days after the election to provide missing information, and the law eliminates in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.
"It's been hashed around and talked about and why not passports, this, that, and the other? Our organization, the Ohio Association of Election Officials, got behind the fact that we needed that Monday before the election to prepare for the election to get the absentee list around so that we know who voted," said Kathy Meyer, Allen County Board of Elections.
Recent polling shows a majority of voters favor the requirement of a government-issued photo ID. Governor DeWine says these changes ensure integrity in our elections, and GOP lawmakers were monumental in pushing the new legislation forward.
