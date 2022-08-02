New roundabout just north of Van Wert expected to open on August 5th

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Van Wert's first roundabout will be opening in a few days.

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 office announced they will be opening the new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Routes 127 and 224 at Marsh Road on Friday. The cost for the roundabout project was around two million dollars and was funded through ODOT safety funds. The project began construction at the end of the last school year and will be open in time for students to return to class in the fall.

