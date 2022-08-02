New roundabout just north of Van Wert expected to open on August 5th

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Van Wert's first roundabout will be opening in a few days.
The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 office announced they will be opening the new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Routes 127 and 224 at Marsh Road on Friday. The cost for the roundabout project was around two million dollars and was funded through ODOT safety funds. The project began construction at the end of the last school year and will be open in time for students to return to class in the fall.
"We set the plans up with a 60-day closure and that was the whole intent to minimize the impact to the schools, you know, we wanted the schools to be out before we close it and try and get everything done before then," explains Dan Niese, District 1 construction engineer. "And that is a pretty aggressive schedule for this amount of work. There is a lot of work here and very tight spot and so our contractor has done a great job."
Before the project began, this intersection was ranked as the 29th most dangerous rural intersection in the state. That is why ODOT picked to replace it with a roundabout to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes.
"At the end of the day that is simple brilliance of the roundabout. When you think about it, roundabouts have a traffic calming effect," says Rob White, capital programs administrator ODOT District 1. "Meaning they will slow traffic through their geometry as cars approach and navigate them. But also, when everyone is traveling in the same direction, you don't have that opposing traffic. So, you virtually eliminate the possibility of high-speed head-on crashes, and also everything is a right turn. So, when you exit the roundabout you have to exit to the right which also virtually eliminates that left turn T-bone."
ODOT District 1 is hoping to open the two roundabouts on State Route 309 before the end of this month, just in time for Allen East students to start class this fall.
8/2/22 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1:LIMA, Ohio - (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County's first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday.
Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection closed June 1. Once the intersection opens, finish work will continue at the intersection likely through late September to complete the project.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spoke with the media today to share the final preparations being made to open the intersection. Remaining work includes seeding, mulching, landscaping, and pavement striping.
"The project went extremely well. We had a great deal of work to complete in 60 days in order to keep to the terms of the contract. With a few days granted due to weather and extra work, we were able to adhere to the intended schedule," said Dan Niese, ODOT District 1 construction engineer.
Temporary restrictions at Mendon Road and U.S. 30, and Boroff Road at U.S. 30 to right-in and right-out will be removed when the intersection reopens. In addition, U.S. 127 over Hagerman Creek, which was also closed during the project for deck replacement, will open with the intersection.
Statistics from around the country show that converting a two-way, stop-controlled intersection to a single-lane roundabout can result in a 40% reduction in total crashes, 75% reduction in injury crashes, and 90% reduction in fatal crashes.
"This intersection was ranked number 29 in the state in rate of crash severity -- higher than comparative rural intersections with similar traffic volumes. Roundabouts at locations such as this greatly reduce severe crashes and we expect the same result here," said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director.
The intersection is one of more than 150 statewide that were selected by Governor DeWine for review and safety improvements.
