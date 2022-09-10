Newly formed community development group holds a day of service

Volunteers were up and at it on a Saturday morning to lend a helping hand to the newly formed Lima Community Development Corporation. Their first project was to spruce up Momma Dot's kitchen with a fresh coat of paint. The hope is that this will start a wave of change on Lima's south side.

Newly formed community development group holds a day of service

"Particularly with St. Johns and 3rd street being an entry into our city, it will be good to come into the city and see that we do have some development going on, not just in the downtown," says Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith.

Newly formed community development group holds a day of service
Newly formed community development group holds a day of service

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!