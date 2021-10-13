ODOT District 1 looking to hire seasonal snowplow drivers

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 is gearing up for the winter season.
In order to prepare for snowfall and more, ODOT will be hiring seasonal snowplow drivers. The department will be hiring for counties in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot.
Interested applicants must have a valid Class A or B CDL with tanker endorsement, a good driving record, and submit to a drug screen and background check.
Two hiring events will be held to look for seasonal snowplow drivers. The first event will be held on October 21st from 12 PM to 5 PM at the ODOT District 1 Office located at 1885 North McCullough Street in Lima.
The second event will be held on October 28th from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Defiance County maintenance garage, located at 2340 Baltimore Road in Defiance.
During the event, applicants will complete interviews, physical abilities tests, and a driving record review.
Previous snow plowing experience is not necessary for the position.