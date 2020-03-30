ODOT: watch for workers when driving through work zones

The Ohio Department of Transportation asking drivers to be mindful of their workers out on the roads.
ODOT District 1 announced that an employee was in a work truck that had been struck by another vehicle in a work zone near Findlay last week. Thankfully, no one was injured.
This marks the 9th statewide incident of crews being struck in a work zone since February. Those with ODOT are asking drivers to be alert and slow down when it comes to work zones.
"Especially when you see those orange barrels, or any any of our work zones, you have to know that there’s people in those zones, and they don't always have vehicle to be in," said Chris Hughes, deputy director for ODOT District 1. "It’s very, very dangerous for those men and women, so please we ask people to pay extra attention when they are in a work zone."
Hughes also asks that people do not drive distracted and obey Ohio's Move Over law.