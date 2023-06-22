Ohio House passes bill on that requires schools to notify parents of sexual content and transgender children

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The bill would require public schools in Ohio to notify parents when they are going to be teaching about sexuality or when their child requests recognition for a new gender identity.
The House passed House Bill 8 despite objections from LGBTQ+, rights advocates, civil rights groups, and school counselors. The House bill mandates that public school districts create policies that require parental notification of any lesson that contains sexual content or gender ideology. Lessons on sexual diseases, child sexual abuse prevention, and sexual violence prevention would be exempted under this bill.
The legislation would also require schools to inform parents of changes to a student's health and well-being, including, "Any request by a student to identify as a gender that does not align with the student's biological sex." The proposal is now headed to the Ohio Senate for consideration.