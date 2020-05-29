Ohio House passes bill that would legalize sports betting

After a vote in the Ohio House of Representatives, the state could see sports gambling sooner rather than later.
On a vote of 83 to 10, the House passed House Bill 194. It would legalize sports gambling online and at various institutions like casinos. Bob Cupp was one representative who voted yes on the bill. He says it makes sense now since many Ohio neighbor states have legalized it and Ohioans are leaving the state to gamble. In the house version, the Lottery Commission would oversee gambling. There would be a 10 percent tax with money going to the lottery profits fund dedicated to primary and secondary education. Cupp estimates it could generate anywhere from $15 million to $25 million a year. The senate's version is different.
"The governor's indicated he'd like the Casino Control Commission to do that," said Rep. Bob Cupp, 4th District of Ohio. "But we think the lottery commission has more experience in running these things, but the Casio Control Commission may be better at enforcement. So we've kind of put the two together. And so hopefully something similar will be the final product."
The bill must go through the Senate before it can land on the governor's desk for approval.