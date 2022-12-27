Ohio lawmakers talk about key funding in the U.S. defense spending bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLIO) - The increased inflation pushed the national defense spending bill higher. The over $816 billion National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law last week by President Biden. The bill was $45 billion higher than originally requested to offset the record high inflation that the Untied States is currently experiencing. The bill also approved a nearly 5% pay raise for military and civilian members of the defense department. 

“Making sure that men and women in uniform are getting paid a good wage out there for being out there 7 days a week/24 hours a day protecting us,” says Congressman Bob Latta, Ohio’s 5th District. “And also, we were falling behind the Chinese with ships in the Navy and we need to make sure that we can defend this country.”

