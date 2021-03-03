Ohio leaders concerned about state funding in new COVID relief package

The U.S. Senate continues to tweak the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Ohio leaders are hoping the U.S. Senate changes its mind when it comes to the formula to dividing up the $350 billion for state and local funding. In past relief packages, funding amounts were based on the state's population size, but the new one is based on the state's unemployment rate for December. Ohio is the 7th highest state in population but would be 21st in funding if it is based on the 5.5% unemployment rate in December, which could cost the state $800 million in funding.
"It really punishes states who have been trying to do this right," says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. "The states that try and find the balance between protecting the health of its people from the pandemic and also protecting people economic health, trying to get them back to work where it was safe and manage this pandemic in a thoughtful way that finds that balance."
The U.S. Senate expected to vote this week on the bill, then it will head back to the U.S. House for final approval before making it to President Biden's desk for his signature.