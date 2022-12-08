Ohio Means Jobs offers assistance to Child Care Provider License Applicants

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Means Jobs is helping people become their own boss. 

Ohio Means Jobs Allen County offered an informational session on Thursday to people interested in becoming licensed child care providers. Over the past few years, the demand for child care has increased, while the number of available child care centers has declined.

