Ohio Secretary of State visits Lima barbershop to promote Styling for Democracy program

When you hear people talking politics, you may be at the Ohio Statehouse, or you could be at the barbershop. That is why the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose started the Styling for Democracy program.

The focus is to put voter registration forms in barber and beauty shops around Ohio, to urge people to be active in politics instead of just talking about it. The program started with around 50 shops in 2020 in the mists of the pandemic and has grown to around 250 shops across the state, including Bug's Barbershop on North Main Street in Lima. LaRose says Ohio has led the nation in many ways in getting people to register to vote, and this is just another example.

