Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown shares statement on U.S. Capitol attack

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown talked with reporters about the events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Senator Brown addressed the need to call out lawmakers and individuals that were denying the election results and were encouraging Wednesday's events.
"It's clear that they played to this crowd, we have seen from Charlottesville on, we have seen a muted response from senators and House members, some often to the defensive of the president, almost always an ominous silence by the president's party," said Senator Brown. "Voters will hold them accountable, but we need to figure out what we do."
Senator Brown also shared that if the 25th Amendment is not invoked, actions will need to be discussed on the possibility of impeachment.
The following statement was shared by Brown on January 7th:
"Yesterday was a dark day for our country. Domestic Terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed, and democracy won. We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country. The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day. And in 13 days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office and begin the work to bring out the best in our nation rather than the worst, supported by a Democratic Senate."