Ohio State Beauty Academy students show off styling skills at "A Night In Seussville" show

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Beauty Academy students demonstrated their creativity in a Dr. Seuss-themed runway show Thursday night.
The 2023 spring student talent showcase "A Night In Seussville" featured looks based on characters from the illustrations and movies of Dr. Suess's works. Students spent months preparing their hair, outfit, and makeup designs, and hours getting their models ready to walk.
While these aren't styles that future clients are likely to ask for, preparing for the show gives students practice working with time constraints and lets them experiment with their skills in ways they normally couldn't.
"It's fun, it's colorful. We felt like this theme, we could really incorporate a lot of hair into the theme. All of the use of color definitely kind of creates that challenge for them to not necessarily have an everyday look, but it is a more avant-garde look. I feel like the Dr. Seuss, it really kind of gave them a good opportunity to flex their creative muscle a little bit," explained Alicia King, the Director of Education for the Ohio State Beauty Academy.
The show was judged by five experts in the beauty industry, including two graduates of the Ohio State Beauty Academy.