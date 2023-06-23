Ohio State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on State Route 309

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Local law enforcement is going to crack down on drunk drivers in Allen County tonight.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is holding an OVI checkpoint from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on State Route 309 near milepost 17, in Allen County. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injuries and fatal crashes. If you are planning to drink alcohol tonight you are asked to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.
Don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.