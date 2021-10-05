Ohio State Highway Patrol offers driving safety tips for fall season

One common sight while driving around in the fall are the fields that are ready to be harvested.
Of course, with that, comes farmers using large farm equipment to get the job done. Sometimes that requires that equipment to be on the roads, and that will very likely majorly slow down traffic depending on what time of the day it is.
The Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol advises drivers to keep an eye out for these farmers, especially on rural roads.
"Some of their equipment like grain hoppers and tractors don’t have the lighting that normal cars do so, they do have slow-moving vehicle signs that are reflective," said Sgt. Alec Coil with the OSHP Lima post. "They can go into the late hours, so just be aware that they’re out there, they’re moving around, and they’re moving a lot slower than normal traffic."
Also this time of year marks a peak for deer-related crashes in the state. Statistics from the highway patrol show that since 2016, there have been over 100,000 crashes involving deer on Ohio’s roadways. Typically deer are active around dawn and dusk, which are both low-visibility times.
If you do spot a deer near or on the road, troopers warn that they tend to move in groups, and urge drivers to not move drastically to avoid a crash with a deer. "If you see a deer coming across your path, don’t swerve - use your brakes," said Sgt. Coil. "That way, you don’t create a worse issue by swerving and going off road, and hitting a big ditch or a pole, or going to the left and hitting another vehicle. Just use your brakes and rely on the car to keep you safe during the crash."
And in the event that you hit a deer, there’s a simple process to keep in mind right after the crash.
"Pull over to the side of the road and make sure that you’re safely off the road, that no part of your car is still on the road, and then call 911," Sgt. Coil. "We or another law enforcement agency will come out and will do a crash report for you if that’s what’s needed."
AAA recommends that drivers scan the road ahead and use their high beams when possible if they are driving at night to spot deer sooner, and potentially avoid a crash.