Ottawa Cocaine Seizure

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000.

On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus with Ohio registration for a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. During a probable cause search, tamper marks were observed on the dashboard. Further investigation revealed an after-market modification under the dashboard, which was determined to be a hidden compartment. The compartment was opened and was found to contain five packages of cocaine and United States currency.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.