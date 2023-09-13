Ohio State Lima and Rhodes State College team up for a mini-internship fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State University is hosting Career Week, inviting all students from different majors, campuses, and degree levels to participate in career development and networking opportunities.
As a part of the Career Week, the OSU Lima campus partnered with Rhodes State College to conduct a mini-internship fair. The objective of the fair was to assist students in exploring internships and other experiential learning opportunities presently available with companies like Crown, Jackson Hewitt, and Ohio Means Jobs. The internship fair was open to students from all majors and was organized by the Ohio State Lima Office of Career Development and the Rhodes State College Offices of Career Development.
"Both colleges, Rhodes State and Ohio State are very focused on work-based learning for our students and getting them the experience they need to grow their careers. Working with our community members that are here today it's just a really good experience for both students to network and learn what's out there and kind of learn the different pieces that each network has to offer," said Abby Miller, Rhodes State Coordinator of Workforce Partnerships.
"Really, there's a changing face of job fairs in this market. So, some of the events that Ohio State is hosting this week as part of career week are virtual in nature, and it allows companies to recruit from the convenience of where they're located and allows our students to participate virtually as well," said Rachel Richardson, OSU Lima Career Development Manager.
Students, employees, community members, and other special guests will get a first look at the Lima campus's newly renovated Galvin Hall lower level at a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday from 2-4 p.m.