Ohio State Lima shows prospective students engineering program facilities

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima introduced potential students to their engineering program offered at the Ford Lima Engine Plant Friday morning.
Students at OSU Lima's Engineering Discovery Day met current engineering students, faculty, and local professionals in the industry. In the past, Ohio State Lima students would have to complete their engineering degrees at the main campus in Columbus, but with the facility at Ford, the entire degree can now be completed in Lima.
Prospective students spent the day learning about college admissions, did activities to learn more about engineering, and heard about the wide variety of opportunities available.
"We have several high school juniors and seniors here that are interested in engineering. It can be mechanical engineering, to chemical engineering, to biomedical, to our program here, a full Bachelor of Science and Engineering Technology," said Bryan Albright, the Assistant Dean at Ohio State Lima.
"It's important within that to understand the academic pathways involved as well. Making sure students are well prepared, with regards to math, physics, chemistry, that are important components of an engineering program, and what that may look like for them," said LaShonda Gurly, the manager of academic advising at Ohio State Lima.
OSU Lima began using the Ford facility to offer their four-year engineering program last year.