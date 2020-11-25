Ohio Theatre plans "hidden treasures" sale to raise funds for crucial repairs

If you visit the Ohio Theatre this weekend you could be walking away with a piece of history.
While doing their cleaning of the theatre, the owners discovered what they're calling "hidden treasures." And those treasures will be up for sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A lot of historical items were found that might bring back nostalgia of the theatre's early days. You'll see some housewares, home décor, and large furniture up for grabs. All the money will go towards emergency repairs of the theatre. The new owners have a plan for the theatre, but no renovations can begin until a critical piece is fixed.
"All of the money that we raise from the sale is going to the Friends of the Ohio Theatre," said Michael Bouson, one of the co-owners of the theatre. "Which is a non-profit company that we started to ensure the legacy of this building long beyond our ownership of it. And the immediate need is the roof. When it rains in Lima, it rains inside the Ohio Theatre right now. So we got to take care of that quickly."
Friends of the Ohio Theatre also has a GoFundMe page for community members to donate to. It's called "Save the Ohio Theatre" and can be found on the theatre Facebook page.
Anything that goes unsold will be donated to charity including a local thrift store.