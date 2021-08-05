Ohio's sales tax holiday weekend starts August 6th

If you're dreading checking off items on that back-to-school list, you may be able to save some money this weekend.
Once again, a sales tax holiday will be held throughout the state starting August 6th and runs until August 8th. Each item of shoes or clothing under $75 and each item of school supplies or materials under $20 will be tax-exempt over the weekend. Ohio lawmakers set the state's sales tax holiday for the first weekend in August. The National Retail Association says families will spend on average $850 on school supplies this year, which is nearly $60 higher than last year.