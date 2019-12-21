One man shot and a house damaged after early morning Lima shootings

A man was shot and a house is damaged after two separate shooting incidents in Lima Saturday morning. The Lima Police Department was dispatched to 574 Hazel Ave. around 3:20 a.m. According to LPD, when they arrived they found 24-year-old Deontray Forrest who was shot.

He was transported to St. Rita's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. LPD was also dispatched to 509 Elmwood Pl. around 3:15 a.m. gunfire had struck the home, but no one was injured.

Suspects have not been found for either shooting and both cases are under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 419-227-4444.

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.