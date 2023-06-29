One of the teens facing charges for the death of Jaden Halpern has multiple plea options to consider

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One of the teens facing murder charges for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern will have more time to look over options for a plea deal.
18-year-old Khyrese Garner will have his jury trial pushed to September 18th with a deadline set for August 31st for his decision on three potential plea deals. One would see him plead guilty to one count of murder with no specifications in exchange for the rest of the counts being dismissed. The second would have him plead no contest to murder with a firearm specification for all other counts dismissed. The final offer is to be sentenced to prison for 23 years in exchange for his guilty plea with no judicial release.
Garner is one of five teens who have been accused of causing the death of Halpern when police say that they went to his Lane Avenue home with air rifles in June of 2022 in an attempt to lure him out. Halpern's father saw the weapons and fired a shot, hitting his son and killing him in the process.