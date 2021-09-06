31-year-old Demarco Morris is being held on the charge of suspicion of murder following an incident that happened just before midnight Sunday night.
According to detectives, officers were called out to the 100 block of South Perry Street for reports of shots fired, plus there were also called to the intersection of Perry and North Streets for a rollover crash about the same time. In the crash, they found 25-year-old Davion Latson with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His father 45-year-old Micheal Latson was also in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police believe Davion Latson was shot at 168 South Perry Street after an altercation. The incident is still under investigation, if you have information contact Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181 or the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
Media release from the Lima Police Department: On September 5th , 2021, at about 11:47 p.m., officers from the Lima Police Department were sent to the 100 block of S. Perry Street, in reference to shots fired. Almost simultaneously, a report came in about a roll-over crash near the intersection of North and Perry Streets. As officers arrived at both scenes, it was discovered the driver of the roll-over crash had been shot once in the abdomen. As a result, it was determined the vehicle was coming from the shooting incident, in the 100 block of Perry Street. Officers checked the residence at 168 S. Perry, where a previous altercation occurred just 20 minutes prior. They located several individuals inside the house and began to canvass the neighborhood for witnesses to the incidents. Investigators discovered that an altercation broke out between individuals at the residence. About 20 minutes later, one of the combatants returned to the 100 block of S. Perry, with a family member, who wanted information about the assault. Moments after they arrived in the block, shots were fired into the car from an individual standing in the front yard of 168 S. Perry Street. The shooter was later identified as 31-year old Demarco B. Morris, a Lima resident originally from Toledo. Mr. Morris was located at about 5 a.m., at a nearby property and taken into custody. He was ultimately held for suspicion of murder and transported to the Allen County Jail. The driver of the vehicle in the roll-over crash, 25-year-old Davion Latson, of Lima, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was one other occupant in the vehicle, 45-year-old Michael Latson, also of Lima. Michael Latson was the father of Davion Latson. He was transported to Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center for treatment. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident, please contact Det. Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department, at 419-221-5181.