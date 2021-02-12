Only congenital conditions eligible for vaccine next week

Starting next week, the eligibility list for vaccines will open even further to those with certain medical conditions.
People with severe congenital diseases or conditions will soon start getting shots in arms. This means those born with one of the listed conditions or had early-onset in their childhood and it has lasted into adulthood. While there are plenty of other severe medical conditions vulnerable to becoming sick, they are not yet on the list. Local health departments are asking them to be patient until more doses are available.
"We’re talking about things like cerebral palsy, or sickle cell anemia, other blood disorders, congenital heart disease," explains Tami Gough, the Prevention & Health Promotion Services Director at Allen County Public Health. "So, unfortunately, we’re not talking about other immunosuppressive diseases like lupus or arthritis and we’re not asking about cancer or COPD. Those are serious conditions, but right now, the priority list is designed to reach the most vulnerable, and those individuals are not on that list at this time.”
To view the full list of medical conditions qualified for the vaccine next week, and to schedule an appointment, visit allencountypublichealth.org.