ONU awarded nearly $1 million from State of Ohio for STEM student support
Rae Staton/Ohio Northern University

Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University has received a substantial Choose Ohio First (COF) grant for STEM student recruitment and retention. Totaling $952,000, the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) fiscal year 2023 grant funding will assist ONU students studying in STEM and health professions majors.

The competitive grants are part of Ohio’s ongoing effort to develop STEM talent within the state to address the skilled labor shortages STEM professions are increasingly experiencing. According to ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner, the program is providing $28 million to colleges and universities for this latest cycle.

