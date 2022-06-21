ONU Summer Music camp is helping local students improve their skills

Middle and high school students are having fun pushing their musical limits during a weeklong music camp at Ohio Northern University.
The summer music camps started Monday and are for both choir and band students no matter the skill level. 100 campers come for the week to immerse themselves in learning and performing music. Students follow a daily schedule of classes and participate in ensembles for their chosen musical focus. The summer music camp is taught by professional musicians and music educators, including ONU music department faculty and alumni. The students are looking to take what they learned this week back to their home school music programs.
“I have learned more about how to play steel drum band and more about syncopation and percussion ensemble and singing better in choir,” says Charlie Price, 9th Grade Percussionist from Lincolnview.
“I think like the different ways to practice and to review music. Because a lot of the time it’s time and patients to learn the different rhythms,” adds Rocky Stallone, 11th Grade Alto Saxophone/Guitar musician from Shawnee.
Price and Stallone say they are looking forward to the final concert on Saturday. The concert starts at 4 p.m. in the ONU Freed Center and the concert is open to the public.
