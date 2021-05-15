OSHP investigating a fatal crash in Auglaize County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Auglaize County.
The Wapakoneta post of the highway patrol says that the crash happened around 1:45 Saturday morning on Middle Pike, east of Santa Fe Line Road.
Troopers were able to determine that 19-year-old Jeremy Riemesch was heading west on Middle Pike when he traveled off the right side of the roadway. He over-corrected and ended up veering off the left side of the road.
The vehicle traveled through a yard, overturned several times, and eventually struck a tree. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle. Riemesch was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway patrol says that he was not wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol and speed are suspected factors.
The crash remains under investigation.