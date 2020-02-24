OSU Lima unveils new Brutus Buckeye statue on campus

The Ohio State University at Lima has a new addition to its campus.

Unveiled on Monday by the 2019 OSU Lima Homecoming king and queen was a Brutus Buckeye statue, standing in its new home at the Perry Webb building. It was donated to the campus by retired professor Bill Ackerman. The new statue is similar to ones that are placed around Columbus, a way to tie the Lima branch to the main campus down south.

"I've felt, and I’m sure that many other students here have sort of felt a little separated from Columbus being that we’re an hour and a half away, and so to have our own special piece of Brutus here is a really cool addition," said Dalton Faulder, 2019 Homecoming king.

Students and faculty were also treated to snacks as part of the event.

 

