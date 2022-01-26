Outdoor workers give tips on dealing with frigid temperatures

Schools may have cancelled their days after the cold weather hit the area but the workforce still moves forward.
Even with single-digit temperatures, workers from the post office, as well as the City of Lima Utilities Department, can be seen traveling across the area both delivering mail and addressing concerns from neighborhoods, respectively. These workers state that the secret to battling the cold --- wear lots and lots of clothing.
"Lots of clothes, gloves, I've got a vest, Carhartt coat, I've got a sweatshirt underneath with long-sleeves, long johns, boots, you just got to keep everything warm, you know, you have to wear everything with hoods, you might have two, three hoods up at time, so you know, just wear everything you can," stated Chris Staup, Lima Utility service worker.
"Usually lots of layers, that way you can always take it off if you get too hot but trying to limit our time outside if we can but we work outside," said Rob Coon, Lima Utility service worker. "Your fingers get cold so we switch in and out so everyone can put their gloves back on and try to keep warm."
Both workers additionally stated having a partner to brave the cold with helps too.
