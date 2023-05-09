Over 120 employers from around Allen County take part in Ohio Mean Job's annual Spring Career Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school seniors networked with local businesses at Ohio Means Job's second annual Spring Career Fair.
Over 120 Allen County employers hiring for full-time, part-time, seasonal, and internship positions gathered at the UNOH Event Center to connect with job seekers in the area. Additionally, more than 600 high school seniors were in attendance, either looking for a career after graduation or building relationships with companies before they're off to college. Services including resume assistance and the option of having a professional headshot taken, could also be found at the career fair to help prepare students for life after graduation.
"They need some pocket money when they get down to school. So, help Mom and Dad out; this is three months they can get some experience. We always like to promote the career pathway, so we're going to try and place them in something they're going to college for at that entry-level so they can have that experience, make that connection with that employer, and hopefully, when they get to college come back and do their internship back here at home. We want them to work in Allen County when they graduate. They're always welcome back," said Joe Patton, director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County.
A total of 1,191 people attended Ohio Means Job's second annual spring career fair, 620 of them being high school students.