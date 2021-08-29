Pastor B. Lamont Monford honored for 30 years with Lima church

A church in Lima celebrates 30 years of having Pastor B. Lamont Monford serve in their church.
The Philippian Missionary Baptist Church held a big celebration on Sunday for the 30th anniversary of the Monford family being a part of their church.
Pastor Monford was only in his mid-twenties when he became the pastor, and in his time at the church has started a charter school and a sober living house. He says he’s enjoyed watching the members of his church grow over the years and is happy to have helped build the future generation of the church.
“I love the fact that I now see people who were children when I came who are now adults, and they’re contributing to the church, helping to lead the ministry, a part of the leadership," says Monford. "So to see that we have sown seeds that have now grown into a harvest, that will also be a blessing even when God calls me from labor to reward.”
A party was held after Sunday service with food, music, and games.