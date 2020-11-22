Phase one of St. Marys historic mill restoration nearly complete

It has been almost a year since construction began on the historic mill in St. Marys, but now phase one of the transformation plans is almost complete.
Complete deconstruction of the former flour mill down to the original footprint, as well as interior work on the timbers and a brand-new roof, have already improved the structure.
Siding and spouting are currently being installed. However, once phase one is complete, all funding from the Community Development Block Grant will be spent. Before moving onto the next phase, more money must be collected, as well as a finalized vision of what the mill will become.
“You’re looking at a community center right now," says the Mayor of St. Marys, Patrick McGowan. "However, we have been approached by businesses who would like to locate their businesses in that. so, we just have to see what the future holds on that.”
Phase one should be complete by the end of December. The break-in renovation could then last anywhere from a few months to over a year. The Mayor says a lot of the city has changed their mind on the project and are now very excited.