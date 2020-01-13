Police search for suspect who shot at Mercy Health-St. Rita's hospital

The Lima Police Department is looking for any information about a man who shot at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's hospital on Sunday(1/12/20) afternoon.
The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Police got pictures off of security camera footage of the alleged suspect and another man with him. They don't know which one is the actual shooter, but both men are considered persons of interest at this time. The suspect fired several rounds striking the northwest corner of the hospital. No one was injured. If you have any information about either one of these men, you are asked to call Detective Matthew Woodworth 419-221-5293 or Crimestoppers at 419-229-STOP.
Media release from the Lima Police Department 1/13/19: On 1/12/20 at approximately 2:29pm, Officers responded to 730 W. Market (Mercy Health St. Ritas’s) in reference to shots fired. Officers learned an unknown male subject fired several rounds striking the northwest corner of the hospital. No one was injured in this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Woodworth at (419)221-5293 or Crimestoppers.