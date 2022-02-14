Portman says passing an appropriations bill will help JSMC

An Ohio Senator says he would rather pass an appropriations bill than another temporary measure to keep the government from shutting down.
Senator Rob Portman says Congress cannot continue to kick the can down the road when it comes to the budget. Last week, the U.S. House passed another bill to extend funding to March 11th and avoid another government which could happen at midnight on February 18th. This will be the third temporary spending bill to advert a shutdown since the fiscal year started on October 1st. Portman says the sooner that an appropriations bill is passed for the rest of this fiscal year, the sooner departments like the military can go ahead with new projects.
“It is important that we provide them with what they need to be capable to being able to project force and to be able to keep up with what is happening, in China, Russia, and other counties who are stepping up their game when it comes to their military,” says Portman. “I look at the Lima Tank Plant as an example of this. We have the ability if we get the defense appropriations done rather than last year’s spending, to expand our production at the plant to bring on more employees.”
Democratic Senate leaders say they expect to approve a funding bill for the rest of the fiscal year before the March 11th deadline.
