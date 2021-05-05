Positive Addiction Week continues with goal setting from professional basketball player

Positive Addiction Week continues in Lima's Catholic schools. In one of Wednesday's workshops at St. Charles Catholic School, middle schoolers heard from an LCC graduate on working towards their goals.
Martyce Kimbrough graduated in 2014, and from the University of Findlay in 2018. Now, he plays professional basketball in Spain. He spoke to students on important things to remember while chasing their own goals. They include keeping faith and believing in themselves. These are mindsets he has kept during his career and is happy to spread them to the next generation of students.
“Just working hard, staying disciplined, staying committed to their goals and just having a vision and then just following through with it," Kimbrough explains. "Having a vision of what you want to do with your life, having some goals and just doing what it takes to achieve your goals, no matter how little or how big they are.”
The Positive Addiction Week will conclude Friday, May 7th with the annual 5K run at 10:30 AM.