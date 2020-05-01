Prayer Garden to be added to the Wapakoneta YMCA thanks to soon-to-be Eagle Scout

While the YMCA in Wapakoneta is getting an expansion, they’re also adding a prayer garden thanks to this 16-year-old Boy Scout.
Connor Brown is on his way to becoming part of the 4% of Boy Scouts to earn their position as an Eagle Scout. As part of his community project to earn the rank, he decided to bring back some Christian values to the YMCA and add a prayer garden.
The garden will be laid with brick pavers that people can buy to be engraved at Wapak Monuments. Brown says that he wanted to give people another place to worship who might not feel comfortable in a church.
“There is youth that actually do care and it's not all youth just goofing off all the time," says Brown. "There’s actually youth that take a stand and do something productive in this world instead of sitting down and playing video games all day.”
There are still bricks available left to be engraved, and you can also purchase a bench to be engraved and placed in the garden. Bricks are $100 and the benches run for $1,700. Contact Brown if you’re interested in purchasing either to be put in the garden at 937-726-9782.