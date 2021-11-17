Preparing for the winter season with tips from Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens

It is Winter Safety Awareness Week in Ohio, a time when everyone is encouraged to make preparations to stay safe this winter.
It is certainly time to be thinking about how you should prepare yourself for the winter season, and one of the first places is inside your vehicle. An emergency supply kit is essential in the event you are stranded for an extended period. Items in that kit should include flashlights, blankets, hat and gloves, snow boots, snow shovel, jumper cables, non-perishable food items, bottled water, windshield washer fluid, first aid kit, a candle along with a lighter. The candle serves as an extra source of warmth if your vehicle is broken down.
Along with the kit, there are other things to keep in mind when traveling this winter.
"Take a look at your tires, take a look at your windshield washer fluid reservoir, make sure that all your windows are clear so you have zero obstructions when you're heading out," said Tom Berger, Allen County EMA Director.
When it comes to the tread on your tires, remember the penny rule.
"The old rule of thumb is to take a penny, drop a penny in the tread of the tire, and if you can see the head of Lincoln, then you probably need to get some new tires there," added Berger.
It's also important to have a 3-day survival kit in your home. Items should include medications, enough water to last three days, non-perishable foods, flashlights, a first aid kit, and propane for your grill as that may be your last resort to cook food.
Now is the time to prepare before Old Man Winter rears his ugly head.