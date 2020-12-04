Press Release from Elida Local School District: Elida Class of 2012 graduate Zachary Green is a professional wrestler and has signed with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) on Dec. 2,2020. He will begin training at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Green, 26, who wrestles under the name Zachary Wentz or “Wentz” is a former MMA fighter, who has previously wrestled around the world. He has won numerous matches including being named the “Rockstar Pro Wrestling” Champion and “CZW (Combat Zone Wrestling) Wired” Champion. He is widely known for his tag-team competition with fellow wrestler Dezmond Xavier and are the current PWG (Pro-Wrestling Guerrilla) World Tag Team Champions.
Green’s former wrestling coach at Elida High School Mr. Kevin Bowers says was always a good student, reliable and resourceful. “He was an exceptional student athlete at Elida and was a leader on the team while wrestling at Elida High School. He has tons of natural talent I’ve followed his career and not surprised at all that he’s made it this far.”